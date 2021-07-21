iHeartRadio
25°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kingston Police arrest and charge local man after incident on Johnson St.

Kingston Police

Kingston Police have arrested and charged a man following a standoff with police on Tuesday. 

Police were called around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, reporting a man in possession of a firearm at a home on Johnson St. 

Officers set up a containment around the home and blocked off traffic to vehicles and pedestrians. 

During the incident, police say officers spotted two black handguns beeing thrown out of the second floor windows.

The firearms were later revealed to be pellet guns. 

Police were eventually able to obtain a warrant after trying to negotiate a surrender. 

A 28-year-old kingston man was charged with two counts of breach of probation. 

 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs