Kingston Police arrest man for allegedly trafficking amphetmine

KINGSTON, ONT -- Kingston Police have arrested a man in his thirties for allegedly trafficking amphetmine.

Police say on April 30th, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Albert St. in the City of Kingston.

According to police, the investigation was launched after multiple complaints from the community of a man selling drugs from his home.

The accused, who was not named, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was later released with conditions with future court date.