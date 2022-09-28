Kingston Police arrest two individuals on drug related charges

On September 22, 2022 at around 7:10 p.m, members of the Kingston Police Drug Unit arrested an individual in the area of Princess Street and Gardiners Road.

Subsequently, search warrants were executed at a residence in Kingston, as well as at an address in Odessa, which resulted in the seizures of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, as well as cocaine.

While executing these warrants, members of the Kingston Police Drug Unit arrested a second individual at a residence in Kingston.

As a result of this investigation, a 39 year old individual and a 60 year old individual both of Kingston, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and weapons offences.

