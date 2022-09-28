Kingston Police arrest two individuals on drug related charges
On September 22, 2022 at around 7:10 p.m, members of the Kingston Police Drug Unit arrested an individual in the area of Princess Street and Gardiners Road.
Subsequently, search warrants were executed at a residence in Kingston, as well as at an address in Odessa, which resulted in the seizures of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, as well as cocaine.
While executing these warrants, members of the Kingston Police Drug Unit arrested a second individual at a residence in Kingston.
As a result of this investigation, a 39 year old individual and a 60 year old individual both of Kingston, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and weapons offences.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Hundreds of Classic Cars Rolled into Kingston in Support of Melanoma ResearchThe classic Car show took over Downtown Kingston rasing money for Melanoma Research, Raising $20,000.
-
Free program reskills Canadian veterans for careers in techCanadian armed forces veterans returning to civilian life have the opportunity to pursue jobs in the tech industry, with an education program set up in Kingston.
-
Broken Taillight leads to man's arrest for an outstanding warrant.The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual following a traffic stop in Picton.
-
The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce fully supports Covid-19 boarder measures being liftedThe Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce supports the recently announced cessation of pandemic-driven border measures. Hopeful the tourism industry can bounce back.
-
The United Way's Tampon Tuesday Returns.United Way KFL&A is excited to partner with Bell Media, the national Tampon Tuesday partner, and Cataraqui Centre for a fall Tampon Tuesday donation drive.
-
Two charged after car was broken into, and Air pistol discharged.The Lennox and Addington County Detachment and the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people with multiple criminal offenses after a multi-jurisdictional investigation
-
OPP in South Glengarry charged 2 people with impaired drivingStormont, Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police intercepted a vehicle on County Road 45 in the Township of South Glengarry.
-
Road closures in effect for BrockvilleThe city of Brockville is advising residents of closures to a section of a major road.
-
New Program in Eastern Ontario aims at helping EntrepreneursMashup Lab has partnered with your local Community Futures Development Corporations in Eastern Ontario to support rural entrepreneurs looking to start and grow their businesses.