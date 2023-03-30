Kingston Police ask for assistance in west-end shooting investigation

Kingston Police say they are still seeking any information or footage from dash cams or security cameras from in and around the scene of last week's shooting, which occurred at approximately noon on March 24, 2023, in the area of Centennial Drive and Bath Road.

In a release, Kingston Police say they would also like to indicate that, contrary to online speculation about the case, there was only one victim involved in this shooting. Adding that investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division have been working diligently on this case and appreciate all of the assistance and tips provided by the public thus far.

Not many details have been released about the shooting in general, however, Police do confirm that no arrests have been made to date. Also, no information has been released on the state of the victim other than the initial description of life-threatening injuries that were sustained during the shooting.

This request for public assistance comes days after normal operations resumed at the Henry Traill Community Correction Centre, as well as visits at the Collins Bays Institution. That resumption came after police said there was no immediate threat to the offenders, staff, or public.

Anyone with information or dash cam/security video footage of any portion of this serious incident is asked to please contact either Detective Constable Chris Cook at 613-549-4660 ext. 6313 or via email at ccook@kpf.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kpf.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

