Kingston Police ask for help in west-end shooting investigation

The Kingston Police are appealing to the public for witnesses who may have observed or interacted with two vehicles of interest involved in the shooting that took place last month in Kingston's west end.

Police say the vehicles of interest include a grey 4-door Honda Civic sedan with silver alloy rims and a dark blue 4-door Mercedes Benz C300 sedan with chrome accents and black alloy Mercedes rims.

Anyone who may have observed or had interactions with either vehicle and/or their occupants prior to or on March 24th, 2023 is asked to please contact either Detective Constable Chris Cook at 613-549-4660 ext. 6313 or via email at ccook@kpf.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kpf.ca.

With files CFRA's Connor Ray