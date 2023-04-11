Kingston Police ask for help locating missing 19-year-old student

Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old St. Lawrence College student. Police say Osaze Lordson Esabu has not been seen for approximately a week. Osaze's family says they are concerned for their well-being and indicates that this is out of character.

The initial report of this incident was made to the police on April 6th, 2023. Osaze was last seen in person at their apartment, which was in the area of Division Street and Pine Street in downtown Kingston, however, their current whereabouts are unknown.

Police describe Osaze as Black, approximately 6'2" to 6'4" tall, with a slim build, and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Osaze Lordson Esabu is asked to please contact the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling a general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray