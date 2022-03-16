Kingston Police ask for public's assistance in locating missing boy

Kingston Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a local missing boy.

13 year old Michael Mclellan-Mercer was last seen in the area of Portsmouth Avenue and Elmwood Street around 12:00 a.m., on March 15. His current whereabouts remain unknown, however he is known to frequent the area of Concession Street and Division Street as well as the Cataraqui Centre in Kingston's west end.

He is described as white, 5'8", 140lbs, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, white shoes, and a black back pack.

Anyone with information is aked to contact Detective Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306, or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide anonymous tips by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.