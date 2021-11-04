Kingston Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect in theft from indigenous centre

The Kingston police are seeking assistance from the public to find an individual who removed a large wooden bench from the four directions indigenous student centre located at 144 Barrie st.

Officials say the incident happened on November 2nd just after 2:00a.m. Where a lone individual was captured on surveillance cameras taking part in the theft.

The male entered the property by jumping the fence and then proceeded to remove the bench, which was situated underneath the tipi at this location. The suspect was last seen crossing Barrie st. and walking into City Park.

The male in the image has been described as:

Caucasian male

Wearing a yellow rain jacket

Blue/black pants,

White and black vans shoes,

With a red balloon tied behind him.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, or to the Identification of this male you can contact Constable Rick Poirier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6268 or by email at rpoirier@kingstopolice.ca

Non-emergent tips or any information that could lead to this male’s identity and can also be provided anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext.0.