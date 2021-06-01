Kingston Police Community Volunteers celebrating 25th anniversary

The Kingston Police Community Volunteers are celebrating it's 25th anniversary.

Kingston Police say over those 25 years, the group has grown from 20 to 70 members and would average 6,000-7,000 hours per year of volunteering within the community before the pandemic.

The volunteers have also assisted in memorable events including the 1998 Ice Storm and the widespread power outage in 2003.

The various responsibilities of the KPCV include:

Acting as the eyes and ears at Kingston Frontenacs hockey games

Conducting a number of Child I.D. clinics throughout the city and fingerprinting nearly 100 children

Assisting at child car seat clinics

Acting as the rear escort for numerous parades

Conducting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) audits on local businesses and residences

Conducting speed radar surveys at locations throughout the city

Assisting Kingston Police at numerous serious collision scenes

Assisting the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) with meal deliveries to seniors who are unable to leave their residences

Being on call 24/7 every day of the year to assist police in missing person searches

More information on the Kingston Police Community Volunteers can be found at their website.