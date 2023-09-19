Kingston Police continue investigation into extensive vandalism at local parks

Investigation continues into numerous acts of vandalism that took place between April and August 2023, Kingston Police Services say took place at Lemoine Point Conservation Area off of Coverdale Drive in Kingston's west end.

During this period of time, approximately 30 benches have been damaged along with washroom doors and various other signage on the property. Police say conservation area enthusiasts have been both outraged and dismayed over the fact that many of the benches that have been vandalized are memorial benches that have small plaques with names inscribed on them.

The damage to the benches, washroom doors, and signage on the property has amounted to approximately $5000.

Police say further security footage/pictures from the property, which was obtained in August, shows that the suspect responsible generally appears in the area in the late morning hours.

Other parks that have also been similarly targeted with vandalism include Everett Point, Beattie Park, Lake Ontario Park, Rotary Park and Patterson Park. There have also been similar acts of vandalism that occurred at the west end of Old Front Road and the waterfront beach behind Providence Care Hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, with a slim to medium build and short brown hair. On all of the dates that the suspect attended he was wearing a blue bicycle helmet with a small rearview mirror rod which extended out from the front of his helmet on the left side. He also was wearing a brown t-shirt, dark shorts and a grey or blue backpack. He was riding a light blue or grey bicycle with a unique rear fender. There was also a small bag/pouch attached to the front handlebars of the bicycle.

During more recent incidents, police say the male has worn a navy blue hoodie or a yellow zip-up jacket. Of note, during each of the incidents this male suspect has been riding the same bicycle with a green Gatorade bottle with an orange top in the bicycle's bottle holder cage.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Detective Stefan Walker via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca or by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 6332.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray