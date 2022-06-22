Kingston Police continue investigation into fatal crash in west end

Kingston Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal crash resulting in the death of a 28-year-old local motorcyclist on June 20, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Taylor Kid Blvd approaching Coronation Blvd. A car that was traveling in the opposite direction of the motorcyclist began making a left-hand turn to go southbound on Coronation.

The car and the motorcycle made contact at the intersection, causing the rider to be thrown from his bike. This resulted in fatal injuries to the 28-year-old man.

Collision reconstructionists from the Traffic Safety Unit attended to process the scene, along with Uniform Patrol and a Forensic Identification officer.

Kingston Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or driving behaviour of either driver to come forward. The motorcycle is an orange KTM model that should have been coming from Amherstview, and the vehicle is a 2007 grey Honda Civic departing Kingston, coming from Taylor Kidd Blvd.

Anyone with dash camera footage is asked to review anything they may have recorded and contact Kingston Police.