Kingston Police detail charges laid over St. Patrick's Day weekend

Over St. Patrick's Day weekend, Kingston Police and the City of Kingston Bylaw Enforcement were very busy as they worked alongside community partners to address large unsanctioned gatherings in the University District.

Police say, much like previous years' events, most individuals took part in respectful and lawful celebrations, however, they say a large crowd gathered on Aberdeen Street on Saturday, March 18th, posing an immediate threat to safety in the area. A nuisance party was declared just before 3:00 p.m. Police and Bylaw Enforcement intervened and successfully cleared the large gathering to keep roads clear for motorists and emergency services. Police say the nuisance party declaration was lifted at 4:00 p.m.

"Kingston Police spent a number of weeks leading up to St Patrick's Day providing proactive messaging to the community in and around the University District, local area high schools, and other post-secondary campuses," says Kingston Police Chief Scott Fraser. "This messaging played a vital role in ensuring that all attendees were aware of expectations in advance of the event. Kingston Police then followed up this message with enforcement during the event where required. This model is something that we will continue to use and build upon in the future. We are happy to report that, despite thousands of students pouring onto the streets, we were able to keep our staff and community safe. I would like to personally thank all of our staff and partners who stepped up to assist us during the event."

Kingston Police laid the following charges on March 17th:

- 120 open liquor charges, resulting in a court summons

- 3 public intoxication charges, resulting in an arrest

- 13 underage drinking charges, resulting in a court summons

On March 18th they charged students for the following offences:

- 210 open liquor charges, resulting in a court summons

- 5 public intoxication charges, resulting in an arrest

- 17 underage drinking charges, resulting in a court summons

- 4 for Obstructing an Officer

- 1 for making, causing, or permiting noise by yelling, shouting, hooting, or hollering

Bylaw Enforcement was also busy over the weekend. The tickets they issued on March 17th and 18th are as follows:

- 12 for amplification of sound, resulting in a $200 fine

- 33 for failure to leave premises, resulting in a $500 fine

- 2 for yelling & shouting at a prohibited time, resulting in a $100 fine

The University District Safety Initiative was in effect from March 9 to March 19. Unsanctioned street parties this past weekend followed an extensive door-to-door education and awareness campaign, organized in partnership with Queen's University when representatives from the Police Liaison Team, Bylaw Enforcement and Queen's Student Affairs spoke with students in the University District to share important enforcement information.

"It's thanks to everyone working together that we're able to prepare for these kinds of events," says Kyle Compeau, Manager of Licensing & Enforcement. "Community safety is our number one priority and sharing resources ensures that we are able to respond to the evolving situation while continuing to support the needs of the large community."

