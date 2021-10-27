Kingston police found male who provided a fake name with help from the public

Kingston police took to the public for assistance in identifying a male who they believe provided a false name during the weekend of October 23rd.

In a release, Kingston police say they came into contact with the individual shortly after the area of Aberdeen Street had been declared as an aggravated nuisance party. Police proceeded to issue him an Administrative Monetary Penalty for Fail to comply with an Order issued by the Head of Council during a Declared Emergency.

Officials say, after the ticket was issued, the Officer had some doubts in regards to the true identity of the male and began to do some investigative checks. On October 25th 2021, Kingston Police distributed a media release just before 3:00 pm regarding the incident along with an image of the male. Shortly after 4:00pm the male had turned himself into Kingston Police

This male was subsequently charged with one criminal charge of obstructing a Peace Officer, an Administrative Monetary Penalty of Obstruct or Hinder an Officer, as well as an Administrative Monetary Penalty for Fail to comply with an Order issued by the Head of Council during a Declared Emergency with his proper name.

Kingston Police would like to thank the public’s assistance in helping identify this male.