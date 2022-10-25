Kingston Police give details after dangerous student event gathered 7,000 partiers

Kingston emergency services, including Kingston Fire and Rescue, Frontenac Paramedics, and Kingston Police have stated that they are disappointed with the outcome of a large unsanctioned gathering that took place in the University District. The event took place on October 22nd, 2022 after several city officials spoke with students about the importance of safety and lawful celebrations. Attempts to dissuade individuals from attending the gathering were not adhered to and crowds of approximately 7,000 partiers were observed throughout the afternoon, primarily in the area of Aberdeen Street between Johnson Street and Earl Street.

Individuals in attendance at this unsanctioned gathering were observed engaging in dangerous activities including gathering and drinking on rooftops, crowd surfing on various objects, and climbing trees while intoxicated. Projectiles were also thrown at police, bylaw and partygoers alike.

Kingston Police says it is unacceptable that a student held event, such as this weekend's unsanctioned gathering, led to serious consequences involving numerous arrests, fines being laid, and serious injuries being sustained.

"We continue to see the impact that social media has had on mass gatherings in our communities and the rivalry that has been created between Universities to hold the biggest unsanctioned Faux Homecoming parties and traditional Homecoming events. Regardless of best efforts by Kingston Police, first responders, community and policing partners, we echo the disappointment and concern expressed by others in seeing the dangerous and reckless behaviours displayed by some of those in attendance at this past weekend's unsanctioned gathering," said Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely. "As we prepare for next weekend's Homecoming, we will continue to proactively educate and engage with our community in advance, with a continued strategy of zero tolerance for any criminal, provincial and by-law infractions being committed. We thank all our partners and Kingston Police members for their commitment to ensure community safety for everyone during these complex events."

Kingston Police and their partners, worked together throughout the day and into the early morning hours of Oct. 23 attempting to mitigate disruptive gatherings while also ensuring that emergency services were able to effectively respond to calls that were generated as a result of the unsanctioned event.

"Despite clear messages to avoid large gatherings, we were disappointed to see the large crowds participating in dangerous street parties over the weekend," says Kyle Compeau, Manager of Enforcement for the City of Kingston. "With community safety as our number one priority, the enforcement team worked closely with Kingston Police to disperse the large crowds and mitigate risk. We will continue to work closely with our community partners as we head into homecoming weekend."

Kingston Police were supported by various other police services from across Ontario including Toronto Police, Durham Regional Police, Ottawa Police, Brockville Police, Smith Falls Police, Belleville Police, Tyendinaga Police and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Kingston Police responded to over 65 calls in the University District involving excessive noise, nuisance parties, public intoxication, disturbances, mischief, fights, and medical distress. On the evening of Oct. 22 Kingston Police Traffic Safety Unit Level 4 Reconstructionists were called out to, and continue to investigate, a serious and life-threatening motor vehicle collision, which involved a pedestrian struck in the area of Brock Street west of Alfred Street.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray