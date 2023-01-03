Kingston Police give facts and stats about financial sextortion

Kingston Police say sextortion is a form of blackmail that involves someone online threatening to send a sexual image or video of them to other people if they don't pay the person.

This offence is one where anyone, including children and youth, can be victimized anywhere. The targeting of youth can occur on various platforms including mobile phones, computers and gaming consoles.

Sextortion involves an offender reaching out to a young person through applications (apps), online games or social media for example, and coercing them to send explicit photos or videos of themselves. The offender often begins by pretending to be a young girl or woman, regardless of the gender of the victim, and will also pretend to be similar in age to the victim. The conversation will begin and then will become more sexual in nature. When the explicit material is sent, the offender will threaten to expose the images or videos publicly unless the young person sends them money, or in some instances, more sexually explicit content. Offenders will use threats and aggressive behaviour to seek compliance from the victims. This can include telling them that their lives will be ruined and that they will bring shame to their families. Police say that it is important to remember not to give in to an extorter's demands, and cut off all communication but keep all correspondence (i.e. usernames, social media accounts, copies of the communications, images/ videos that were sent).

Police say that this virtual offence has significant impacts. Additionally, these situations can escalate quickly and after the threats and escalating aggression, youth can feel alone, ashamed, scared and sometimes desperate, to the point where they consider self-harm. Being aware and educated, specifically as a parent can allow for a more informed response to the situation to ensure youth protection.

Police also provide disturbing facts and statistics relating to sextortion:

- Cybertip.ca has seen a 56% increase in youth being sextorted between March and August 2022.

- Cybertip.ca received 600+ sextortion reports in July and August 2022, and are currently receiving an average of 200 reports monthly.

- 87% of sextortion incidents reported to Cybertip.ca affected boys.

- 77% of sextortion incidents occurred on Instagram or Snapchat.

- Contact often occurs on Instagram then moves to Snapchat.

Parents or involved youth can go to go to NeedHelpNow.ca if they are seeking important guidance on what to do next. Those affected can also Report to Cybertip.ca. Concerns involving sextortion are forwarded to the police. Anyone can also reach out directly to Kingston Police by calling 613-549-4660.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray