Kingston Police give helpful tips for fraud prevention month

Kingston Police say the theme of this year's Fraud Prevention Month is "Tricks of the trade: What's in a fraudster's toolbox?". Police say they want to expose some of the top tricks and tactics fraudsters use to victimize Canadians. As well as helping residents equip their own toolbox to protect themselves.

Police explain that fraudsters are always changing tactics and using advancements in technology to steal personal information and money, here are some of their common tools:

Spoofing: Used by fraudsters to mislead and convince victims that they're communicating with people they know, or legitimate companies and organizations.

Urgency: Fraudsters use urgency to trick vicitms into sending money, personal information or clicking on malicious links. By using urgency, they are trying to give less time to consider whether the request is suspicious.

Emotional manipulation: Play on emotions to trick victims into believing their story and sending them money. They will do this in romance, emergency, grandparent and charity scams.

Threats: Often used alongside urgency and emotional manipulation. A fraudster may threaten arrest, physical harm, financial harm, the release of sensitive information or pictures, and make threats against family members if money is not sent.

Pop-ups: Boxes that pop up on the computer or device screen. The pop-ups may say a prize has been won or that the computer is infected and then provide a fraudulent toll-free phone number to call.

Links: Sending out hundreds of thousands of messages with malicious links, fraudsters aim to catch a victim who clicks on one. Malicious links can look suspicious or legitimate.

If anything similar occurs, Kingston Police say to ask the following questions: Were you expecting this? Are you normally contacted in this way? Are there spelling mistakes? Are they pushing you to click a link?

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to Kingston Police by calling 613-549-4660 or by submitting an online report located on our website and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's (CAFC) online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. If not a victim, report it to the CAFC anyway.

