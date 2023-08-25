Kingston Police investigate cash box stolen from ATM at local hospital

The Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying two individuals involved in the theft of a cash box from an ATM at a local hospital.

Police explain that on August 15th, 2023 at approximately 10:40 p.m. two individuals entered the main lobby of a local hospital and proceeded to steal the cash box from an ATM located within the lobby. The individuals then exited the lobby on foot.

However, according to police at the time of the incident, the ATM was unlocked and empty as it was being serviced.

Police describe one of the individuals as Caucasian, wearing a black Quiksilver hat, a black and white champion hoodie, black pants and black shoes. The other individual is described as Caucasian, 25 to 35 years of age, wearing a "beauty" blue hat, a white long sleeve t-shirt, red Adidas shorts with the number '6 ' on the left thigh and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray