Kingston Police investigate cash box stolen from ATM at local hospital
The Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying two individuals involved in the theft of a cash box from an ATM at a local hospital.
Police explain that on August 15th, 2023 at approximately 10:40 p.m. two individuals entered the main lobby of a local hospital and proceeded to steal the cash box from an ATM located within the lobby. The individuals then exited the lobby on foot.
However, according to police at the time of the incident, the ATM was unlocked and empty as it was being serviced.
Police describe one of the individuals as Caucasian, wearing a black Quiksilver hat, a black and white champion hoodie, black pants and black shoes. The other individual is described as Caucasian, 25 to 35 years of age, wearing a "beauty" blue hat, a white long sleeve t-shirt, red Adidas shorts with the number '6 ' on the left thigh and white running shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OVWRC details proper procedure for large item collection in communityThe Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley will soon be getting a large item collection. The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre details proper item procedures, as well as what is accepted and what will not be picked up at the curb.
-
OPP investigate items taken from parked cars in Madawaska Valley Twp.Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating two separate incidents of thefts from parked vehicles in Madawaska Valley Township. One car was parked on Bay Street, while the second was broken into on Kelly Street.
-
Brockville Police arrest man attempting to smash car window with hammerA 24-year-old man is facing weapons and mischief charges after Brockville Police responded to a report of a man in the area of King Street West and Kincaid Street attempting to smash a car window with a hammer.
-
"Touch a Truck" event free at St. Lawrence CampusOn Friday, August 25th at the St. Lawrence College campus the Children’s Service Department of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is hosting a free TOUCH A TRUCK event and BBQ from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
-
Health Unit gives tips to avoid mosquito-borne viruses while enjoying the outdoorsMosquito-borne viruses such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. To protect from these viruses, the local Health Unit offers preventative measures.
-
KHSC reduces weekend hours at Hotel Dieu Hospital Urgent Care CentreThe Hotel Dieu Hospital is reducing its weekend operating hours starting Saturday, August 26th. On Saturdays and Sundays, the Urgent Care Centre will now operate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. so they can properly staff the Kingston General Hospital site.
-
Back-to-school safety tips from L&A OPPWith the return to the classroom fast approaching, OPP in Lennox and Addington is launching a safety campaign to get drivers back to being student and school-aware on local roadways.
-
Fentanyl seized as OPP investigate impaired driver in Pembroke, Ont.A 46-year-old from Golden Lake is facing impaired driving charges, and after OPP searched the vehicle officers located suspected fentanyl, resulting in additional charges of drug trafficking for the driver and the other person in the vehicle a 36-year-old from Pembroke.
-
Impaired driver stopped travelling on Hwy. 417 in ArnpriorA 30-year-old from Ottawa is facing several charges for impaired driving and drug possession after Renfrew County OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 417 in the Town of Arnprior.