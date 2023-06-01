Kingston Police investigate early morning sexual assault at Churchill Park

Kingston Police are investigating a sexual assault which occurred in Churchill Park overnight on May 31st, 2023. Churchill Park is located between Brock Street, Napier Street, Regent Street and Mack Street.

In a release, police explain that around 2:00 a.m. on May 31st, 2023, a lone 20-year-old female was walking on Regent Street when she encountered a male unknown to her that appeared homeless. The female offered the man some food and then proceeded to walk through Churchill Park. This male then followed her into the park and sexually assaulted her.

The assault was interrupted by another citizen, which caused the male suspect to flee the area on foot in a Northeast direction through the park. This incident was then reported to the police.

Once officers arrived on the scene they say the initial search for the suspect was unsuccessful and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male who walked with a noticeable limp with short brown hair and wearing a red t-shirt. Further descriptors may become available as the investigation progresses as interviews are still being completed.

Kingston Police are requesting any witnesses to come forward, or anyone else who may have knowledge of the suspect's identity. Kingston Police are also requesting anyone residing in the area of Churchill Park with video surveillance to also come forward in order to assist with this investigation.

Any witnesses with information about this incident or anyone who may have knowledge of the suspect's identity is asked to please contact Detective Stephen Rines at 613-549-4660 ext. 6407 or via email at srines@kingstonpolice.ca. Further, if a member of the public observes a male matching the description of the suspect please contact Kingston Police.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray