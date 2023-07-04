Kingston Police investigate pride flag cut-down at local High School
The Kingston Police Services say they are appealing to the public for information in relation to a mischief incident that took place at a local high school.
Police explained that sometime during the evening of June 1st, 2023 and the morning of June 2nd, an unknown person or persons cut down an LGBTQ+ flag at La Salle Intermediate & Secondary School.
Police say they are currently investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information in relation to this incident contact Detective Stefan Walker at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.
Tips can be provided anonymously by calling the police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
