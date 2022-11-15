Kingston police investigate sudden death

Kingston police services are investigating the sudden death of a resident in the city's east region.

KPS says the resident lived on Mckendry road, south of Unity road and east of Perth road.

In their last update, KPS says the area has been secured as the investigation begins.

No further updates on the cause have been indicated by the regional police service.

The East Region Coroner's Office is working with the police on the investigation.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink