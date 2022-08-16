Kingston Police investigating break and enter and theft of currency from ATM

Kingston Police, along with the assistance of the OPP TRU and UCRT teams, are investigating a break and enter at Alterna Savings in the Clock Tower Plaza.

Officers say on August 15, 2022, at around 2:00 a.m. two individuals were seen entering the vestibule of Alterna Savings Credit Union and were able to steal from the ATM. The two individuals were able to flee the scene with a sum of money.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two are asked to contact Detective Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca

You can also provide anonymous tips by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa