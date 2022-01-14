Kingston Police investigating possible hate-motivated crime

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in what they believed to be a hate-motivated crime.

At around 5:30 p.m. on January 6th, officers received a report of a four-door blue or grey sedan deliberately driving towards two women as they were walking at the northern intersection of Van Order Dr. at Norman Rogers Dr.

Police say a partial Ontario licence plate, similar to BMEA 910, was seen on the vehicle but is not an exact match.

A make or model of the vehicle was not seen at the time of the incident.

The driver is described as a caucasian male between the ages of 40 and 60 and may have been wearing a cap and was clean-shaven at the time of the incident.

Police believe the incident is hate-motivated due to the ethnicity of the two women and information received by police that they say does not point to driver error.

Witnesses of the event helped to provide support to the two women. Police are asking those witnesses to reach out for further information as their contact information was not taken by the pedestrians at the time of the event.

Police are also asking residents along both Van Order Dr. and Norman Rogers Dr. that have home monitoring systems outside to check their video recordings during around that day and time and contact police if there are any possible matches to the described vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to notify Detective Sergeant Carla Stacey at 613-549-4660 ext 6242 or via email at cstacey@kingstonpolice.ca.