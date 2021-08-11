Kingston Police investigating reports of gun shots on Johnson St. in July

Kingston Police are seeking information from the public after being called to a report of a firearm going off back in July.

Police say on July 14th at around 11 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Johnson St. on a report of two to three gunshots going off.

Witnesses tell police that they saw a dark coloured sedan and another dark coloured vehicle, possibly a van, leaving the area immiediately afterwards.

The vehicles were last seen travelling east on Johnson St. towards Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alain Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.