Kingston Police investigating reports of gun shots on Johnson St. in July

Kingston Police are seeking information from the public after being called to a report of a firearm going off back in July. 

Police say on July 14th at around 11 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Johnson St. on a report of two to three gunshots going off. 

Witnesses tell police that they saw a dark coloured sedan and another dark coloured vehicle, possibly a van, leaving the area immiediately afterwards. 

The vehicles were last seen travelling east on Johnson St. towards Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard at a high rate of speed. 

No one was injured and no property was damaged. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alain Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.

