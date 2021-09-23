Kingston Police investigating serious collision involving pedestrian

Kingston Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Battersea Rd. at Kingston Mills Rd.

Police say the stretch of Battersea Rd. between River Ridge Rd. and Kingston Mills will be closed for some time.

There is no timetable on when it will be reopen.

Meantime, one person was taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover.

Police say the vehicle rolled onto a property on Battersea Road at 8:58 a.m.

There was no damage to the home.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson