Kingston Police investigating serious collision involving pedestrian
Kingston Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Battersea Rd. at Kingston Mills Rd.
Police say the stretch of Battersea Rd. between River Ridge Rd. and Kingston Mills will be closed for some time.
There is no timetable on when it will be reopen.
Meantime, one person was taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover.
Police say the vehicle rolled onto a property on Battersea Road at 8:58 a.m.
There was no damage to the home.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson
Our @KP_TrafficUnit is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Battersea Rd at Kingston Mills Rd.— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) September 23, 2021
Battersea Rd between River Ridge Dr and Kingston Mills Rd will be closed for the better portion of the day. Take Unity Rd if coming south. #ygk