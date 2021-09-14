Kingston Police investigating stabbing on Compton St

Kingston Police are investigating a stabbing on Compton St.

Police say they were called to the area on September 10th at around 4 p.m.

There they found a 28-year-old male victim on the ground covered in blood in a conscious state.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple stab wounds and was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment.

An investigation by police found that the original assault occured between Compton and Wilson St.

A caucasian male suspect was seen wearing red shorts and a white shirt.

The suspect fled from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.