Kingston Police investigating thefts of catalytic converters in the area
Kingston Police are investigating another round of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
Police say one incident caught on camera at around 3:30 a.m. on November 5th saw an unknown male able to crawl under a fence to a parking lot located on John Counter Blvd.
With the use of a Sawzall, the catalytic converter was removed from a parked vehicle with the male suspect fleeing on a bicycle within minutes.
Kingston Police say catalytic converters are on the rise in the area. Repair costs can range anywhere between $2,000 to $3,000.
Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.
Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Kingston Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.