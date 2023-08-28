Kingston Police launch 'University District Safety Initiative' during orientation week

The City of Kingston and Kingston Police say they would like to welcome new and returning post-secondary students to the community while reminding everyone to stay safe during move-in and orientation activities.

"It's an exciting time of year in Kingston as post-secondary students return to the community," says Acting Chief of Kingston Police, Scott Fraser. "We'd like to encourage everyone to act responsibly when participating in back-to-school events, and to be aware of the risks associated with large unsanctioned gatherings."

The University District Safety Initiative (UDSI) will be in effect from Monday, August 28th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, September 10th at 11:59 p.m. Police say the purpose of the UDSI is to educate community members and to mitigate the risks of large unsanctioned gatherings, including strains on emergency services, dangerous behaviours and traffic disruptions.

During this time, community partners, including City Enforcement Staff and Kingston Police, will have an increased presence in the University District. Bylaw officers can also issue Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs) for Nuisance Party and Noise Bylaw infractions.

"The safety and well-being of the entire community remains our top priority. Launching the University District Safety Initiative has given us the opportunity to collaborate with community partners, students and property owners to ensure that everyone understands their role in keeping our community safe," says Kyle Compeau, Licensing and Enforcement Manager at the City of Kingston. "We're looking forward to working together so that everyone can enjoy these final weeks of summer responsibly."

Additionally, Bylaw Enforcement and Kingston Police have distributed educational materials to residents of the University District. Community members are encouraged to learn more about the municipal measures in place to discourage unsanctioned large gatherings and high-risk or disruptive behaviours by visiting the UDSI webpage on the City of Kingston website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray