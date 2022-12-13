Kingston Police look for two suspects for theft and fraud

Kingston Police are looking for two suspects after an incident on November 2, 2022, which took place at approximately 5:25 p.m. the victim was proceeding through the checkout line at a store located in Kingston's west end. Shortly after leaving the store, the victim realized that her wallet had been stolen from her purse.

The victim says they did not recall being distracted by any potential suspects at the teller and was surprised after it was discovered that $1000 had been successfully withdrawn from her bank account using her private PIN number.

The victim then contacted local police and after further investigation, it was discovered that two suspects, who were captured on security video, had gone on a shopping spree shortly after the theft of the wallet had occurred. Over $2500 was spent on the victim's debit and credit cards. The majority of these purchases were made at stores in the area of the Kingston Shopping Centre located in midtown Kingston.

Police say that the male suspect is described as having a stocky build. He was wearing grey pants, a grey zip-up jacket and a black toque. His face was partially obscured with a medical facemask.

While the female suspect is described as Caucasian with brown hair in a ponytail/bun and a heavier-set build. She was wearing beige UGG-style boots with black pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these two suspects is asked to please contact Constable Clint Wills at 613-549-4660 ext. 6266 or via email at cwills@kingstonpolice.ca. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

Police add that they would also like to take this opportunity to remind shoppers, during this busy holiday season, to be aware of their surroundings and proximity to other patrons, and possibly unscrupulous individuals, while inside packed stores. It is also important to ensure that while entering PIN numbers at the teller to do so in complete privacy while making sure that no one may be peering over your shoulder.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray