Kingston Police looking for information in October 2021 murders

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help regarding two murders from last October.

investigators believe the public may be in possession of evidence related the murders of Nico Joseph Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin on Oct. 16, 2021.

Police are asking the public to review information, including residential, commercial, and vehicle-mounted video footage that was collected on or around that date.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward to police. Information can be provided to Constable Joel Fisher at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or Sergeant Chad Parslow at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6245.