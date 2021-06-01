Kingston Police looking for missing 28-year-old man

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Bonner was last seen in the area of Princess St. and Anderson St. in Kingston's west end Friday morning.

Bonner's current wherabouts are unknown and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as a 6'0" Caucasian male weighing 209lbs and with a fair complexion. Bonner has blue eyes, dark brown hair in a "brush cut style", and a dark brown goatee.

Bonner was last seen wearing silver shorts, a dark striped shirt, and white running shoes. He was also seen wearing a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.