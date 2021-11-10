iHeartRadio
12°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kingston Police looking for missing 76 year-old man

missing man

The Kingston Police are looking for a man who went missing on Monday November 8th at 9:30am.

76 Year old Antonio Valdez was last seen in Kingston. Officials say they believe it is possible he could be in the Leeds area of Little Rideau Lake Road.

Anyone with information with regards to his whereabouts are asked to contact Leeds OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

12

Check out the latest Songs