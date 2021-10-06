Kingston Police looking for suspect in stabbing in University District

Kingston Police are searching for a male suspect in a stabbing in the University District over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of a male being stabbed in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 3. after two males were confronted by a group of larger males at the corner of Johnson St. and University Ave.

One man involved in the altercation was punched in the mouth and was subsequently stabbed suffering a lower body injury.

Police say after the attack, the large group of males left the area.

Officers searched the area to locate those involved but were unable to locate them.

The victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital with injuries deemed non-life threatening.

The suspect in the incident is described as a white male in either their late teens or early 20's. The male was wearing a long sleeve pink shirt.

Another male involved in the incident that was in the company of the suspect is described as a white male wearing a black and red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 613-549-4660 ext. 6286 or via email at bhughes@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.