Kingston Police looking for witnesses in stabbing over Victoria Day long weekend

Kingston Police are asking for witnesses after a stabbing at a house party over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Police say at around 2:10 a.m Sunday, police and paramedics attended the scene at the 300-block of Victoria St. where there were dozens of "young, intoxicated persons" on the street and at the home.

Police believe the home was used as an Airbnb for the weekend.

Officers say evidence obtained indicated a fight broke out leading to a 19-year-old woman suffering serious stab wounds in her arm.

A man also had a bottle broken over his head.

Those injured were treated by paramedics and transported to hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing or have information on the identity of the perpetrator to come forward.

Anyone with information on the incident or attended the party is asked to contact Detective Andrew Wilby at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca or at 549-4660 ext. 6217.