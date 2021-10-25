iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kingston Police looking for witnesses in Sydenham Rd. homicide

SUV

Kingston Police are looking for any witnesses to the homicide on Sydenham Rd. and help identifying the driver of a red or orange SUV spotted in the area of Sydenham and Highway 401 on October 16th at 6 p.m..

The occupants were observed leaving the vehicle and walking with a white-coloured dog.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the vehicle or its occupants to contact either Detective Constable Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 Ext. 6338 or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow Ext. 6245 of the Major Crime Unit.

12

Check out the latest Songs