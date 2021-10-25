Kingston Police looking for witnesses in Sydenham Rd. homicide

Kingston Police are looking for any witnesses to the homicide on Sydenham Rd. and help identifying the driver of a red or orange SUV spotted in the area of Sydenham and Highway 401 on October 16th at 6 p.m..

The occupants were observed leaving the vehicle and walking with a white-coloured dog.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the vehicle or its occupants to contact either Detective Constable Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 Ext. 6338 or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow Ext. 6245 of the Major Crime Unit.