Kingston Police looking to identify Break and Enter suspect at Italia Lane

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Break and Enter on Italia Lane.

Police responded to the incident just after 2 p.m. on Boxing Day.

When police entered the home, they say they discovered that the home was entered through the rear door. The door sustained extensive damage.

They say once the suspect was inside the home, they ransacked and stole several personal items.

Surveillance video from the scene caputed a lone male on the property.

The man is described as a white male between the ages of 45 and 55. The suspect was seen wearing a plaid jacket, blue jeans, and a black toque.

The suspect was also captured standing in the driveway standing beside a grey GMC SUV, believed to be either a GMC Terrain or Acadia. No license plate could be seen from the photographs.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Constable James Droppo at 613-549-4660 ext. 6395 or via email at jdroppo@kingstonpolice.ca.