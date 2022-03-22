Female identified; did not pick up firearms magazine: Kingston Police

Kingston Police say a woman they were looking to identify over St. Patrick's Day celebrations over the weekend has come forward and that no charges will be laid after it was determined she did not pick up a firearms magazine.

Police say the woman spoke with investigators.

Kingston Police thanked the woman for coming forward and helping to resolve the issue.

Police say they have since been able to recover the firearms magazine. There are no further public safety concerns and no charges are pending in relation to the incident.

The investigation into an assault of a police officer with a drink container is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. They are asked to contact Sergeant Jim Veltman at 613-549-4660 x 6300 or jveltman@kingstonpolice.ca.