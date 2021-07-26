Kingston Police looking to identify female theft suspect

Kingston Police are asking for information to identify a female theft suspect.

Police say on July 13th at around 1 p.m. the female suspect entered a store on Princess St. in downtown Kingston.

The suspect browsed through the store for around half an hour. Security video captured the woman selecting merchandise and then a scarf.

Police say according to the video, the suspect proceeded to leave the store while making no attempt to pay for the item.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian female between the age of 30 and 40. She has short dark hair, a distinctive tattoo on the middle of her back just below her neck. At the time, she was wearing a green ball cap, a black spaghetti strap dress, and yellow thong style sandals.

The female suspect was also carrying a yellow and black striped bag with beige coloured diamond designs.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Constable Sarah Groenewegen via email at sgroenewegen@kingstonpolice.ca or provide tips anonymously by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.