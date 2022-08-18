Kingston Police looking to identify fraud suspect

Kingston Police say they are looking to identify a suspect involved in a fraudulent cheque case that occurred back in March 2022.

Police say the suspect entered a bank in Kingston and proceeded to deposit multiple cheques into an account that had been opened with fake identification.

In the following days, the suspect attended both the same bank in Kingston and another branch located in Trenton. The woman, who was going by the alias "Tiffany," withdrew cash before the banks were able to verify the source of the fraudulent cheques.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the woman is asked to contact Detective Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243, or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide anonymous tips by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa