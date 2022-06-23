Kingston Police looking to identify person of interest in double homicide

The Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is releasing images of a male they are looking to identify and speak to in regards to the murders of Nico Joseph Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.

The images were taken from video footage that was recorded just hours before the murders occurred on October 16, 2021. Investigators believe that the male was in the company of both victims prior to the murders.

Based on the image, police describe the man to be:

a black male, 25-40 years of age

at least 6'2" tall, approximately 275 lbs

not a Kingston resident

The major crime unit is asking for anyone who may know the identity of this male to contact investigators.

Information can be provided to Constable Joel Fisher at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or Sergeant Chad Parslow at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6245.