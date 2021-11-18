Kingston Police looking to identify person of interest in series of incidents

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a series of incidents.

Police say the initial incident took place on October 17, 2021 in the Memorial Centre area.

The images attached was captured two weeks ago in the same area of a male person of interest.

Police say the man is known to frequent that part of town and was last seen walking on Adelaide St.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Slate at 613-549-4660 ext. 6366 or via email at aslate@kingstonpolice.ca.