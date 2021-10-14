Kingston Police looking to identify robbery suspect at Circle K

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Circle K on Bath Rd.

Police say the robbery took place on Monday just after 4:20 a.m.

They say an unknown male entered the store and demanded money, taking approximately $45 out of the till, as well as taking numerous packages of cigarettes.

The man is described as a white male in his 20's, standing about 5'10 and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a green t-shirt and a red bandana, black pants, and black sandals at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Paul Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.