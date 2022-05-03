Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in attempted robbery at Place D'Armes

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect involved in a robbery.

Police say at around 4:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of Ontario St. and Place D'Armes when they were approached by a male suspect.

It's alleged the suspect grabbed the victim's purse strap and attempted to steal the purse.

When unsuccessful, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife with a curved blade and demanded the victim hand over the purse.

The victim was able to draw attention to the incident, causing the suspect to flee.

Police say the suspect ran westbound on Place D'Armes and went behind the Ministry of Health & Long Term Care located at 49 Place D'Armes in the direction of Wellingston St.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male that is approximately 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a green, grey and black three quarter length camouflage jacket with a dark hood, black pants and a dark surgical mask.

Police are also looking for a person of interest who was riding a bicycle in the area at the time of the incident. The POI is described as a Caucasian male wearing a dark jacket with a yellow emblem on the back, grey pants, a dark toque and dark gloves. The suspect is said to have ridden a mountain bike.

Kingston Police say if the suspect or person of interest is seen to not approach either of them and to contact Kingston Police.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect and/or person of interest is asked to contact Detective Jason Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.