Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in convenience store robbery

KINGSTON, ONT -- Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect wanted in a robbery.

Police say on May 20th at around 8:05 p.m., a male suspect entered a convenience store on Bay St. in Downtown Kingston.

Police say after selecting several items, he is alleged to have told an employee he would not pay for the items and that he had a weapon.

The employee attempted to stop the suspect when the suspect then fled the store without any of the merchandise.

Officers say he was last seen riding eastbound on Bay St. on a black bicycle.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a fair complexion and medium build with short light brown hair.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was described as having worn a white face covering as a mask that concealed his face. He was wearing a red ball cap, a red shirt, dark coloured pants, and a black and yellow Kingston Ice Wolves windbreaker which had white pinstripes down each arm, Kingston written across the back of the windbreaker, and white logos on both sides of the chest. The suspect is also described as wearing a black glove with a yellow stripe on his left hand, and had pink or red coloured bracelet on his right wrist .

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.