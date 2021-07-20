Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in liquor store theft

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a liquor store theft.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m. on July 13th, the male suspect entered a store in midtown Kingston.

Police say security video shows the suspect grabbing a bottle of vodka and concealing it in the waistband of his shorts. They say the suspect then grabs a second bottle of vodka and attempted to pay for it at the cash register with a debit card, only to be declined.

The man in the video then leaves the store without making any attempt to purchase the vodka concealed in his shorts.

Officers say the man in the security footage had committed multiple thefts at the same location beginning on July 9th, each time using a debit card that was declined.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a stocky build. He's seen wearing a light blue pin striped button up short sleeve shirt and blue shorts. The suspect was also seen wearing a dark coloured ball cap with sun glasses place on the brim.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Constable Kelsey Collins at 613-549-4660 ext. 6428 or via email at kcollins@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Kingston Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.