Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in road rage incident

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a road rage incident.

Police say the female complainant and her husband were travelling in their vehicle on Unity Rd. towards Perth Rd. on September 17th at around 7:05 p.m.

According to the complainant, a male suspect, who was travelling westbound, started to tailgate.

They say the suspect could be seen yelling at the complainant as he was passing the vehicle and tried to swerve his car into their car, almost leading to a collision.

After pulling over into the parking lot, the suspect followed the vehicle into the lot.

The suspect is alleged to have claimed to be a police officer and was wearing a blue shirt with yellow writing across the chest that read "POLICE".

Police say the suspet then displayed a "police style collapsible baton" and raised it over his head claiming he was going to arrest the complainant and her husband.

After the complainant told the suspect she was calling police, the suspect then fled from the scene.

Police were unable to locate the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 45-55 year old Caucasian male, with a ruddy complexion, medium build, and long black hair that was slicked back. The complainant said the suspect's front teeth were either missing or visibly decayed.

The suspect was seen driving an older model grey Pontiac Grand Prix.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male suspect is asked to contact Constable Mike Fleming via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.