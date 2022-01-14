iHeartRadio
-12°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kingston Police looking to identify suspects in copper pipe theft

pipes 4

Kingston Police are looking to identify two break and enter suspects who are accused of stealing a quantity of copper pipe from a laundry room. 

Police say the incident happened in an apartment building on 212 Colborne St. on December 22nd. 

Kingston Police say the theft of copper pipe caused $3000 in damages. 

Both the suspects are believed to be male. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext 6217or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

12

Check out the latest Songs