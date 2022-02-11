Kingston Police looking to identify two female suspects in laundromat theft

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two female theft suspects.

Police say the incident happened at a laundromat in the downtown core at around 4:40 p.m. on February 3rd.

They say the suspects went into a victim's laundry basket and took a wallet from a jacket.

Police say the credit cards within the wallet were used at various locations throughout the city.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian female with a medium build and long black hair. Police say she was wearing a black facemask, black shirt, blue jeans, a black toque with an emblem on the front, and tall black boots at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian female, with a medium to heavier build. Police say she was wearing a black facemask, a maroon coloured "FSU" Florida State hoodie, a red jacket with tan fur trim, black pants, and light brown work boots at the time of the incident. The suspect was also said to be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Andrew Kettle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6390 or via email at akettle@kingstonpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.