Kingston Police looking to identify two people in attempted truck theft

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in an attempted theft of a Ford F-150.

Police say at approximately 3 a.m. two people were captured on a security camera attempting to steal the truck from a driveway on Grenadier Dr.

One of the people can be seen at the front of the truck disabling the horn, while the other attempted to enter the vehicle from the driver's side door.

Police say both individuals were successful entering the truck, but were unable to start it.

One of the individuals is descriebd as tall, slender, wearing dark clothing while the other is shorter, with a heavier build, wearing a grey hooded sweater and tan colored boots.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to contact Constable Ashley Knapp at 613-549-4660 ext. 6419 or via email at aknapp@kingstonpolice.ca.