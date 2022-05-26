Kingston Police looking to identify two people in attempted truck theft
Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in an attempted theft of a Ford F-150.
Police say at approximately 3 a.m. two people were captured on a security camera attempting to steal the truck from a driveway on Grenadier Dr.
One of the people can be seen at the front of the truck disabling the horn, while the other attempted to enter the vehicle from the driver's side door.
Police say both individuals were successful entering the truck, but were unable to start it.
One of the individuals is descriebd as tall, slender, wearing dark clothing while the other is shorter, with a heavier build, wearing a grey hooded sweater and tan colored boots.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to contact Constable Ashley Knapp at 613-549-4660 ext. 6419 or via email at aknapp@kingstonpolice.ca.
Five new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.
Final fundraiser for new arena in Prescott set for June 4The final fundraiser for the new rink in Prescott is Saturday June, 4.
New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19
Janet Kenny presented with ALCDSB's 2022 Environment Stewardship of Creation AwardThe Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board presented its 2022 Environment Stewardship of Creation Award Tuesday night to educational assistant Janet Kenny.
Planned power outages in CFB Kingston and Barriefield Village on SundayPlanned power outages for CFB Kingston and Barriefield Village are set to take effect on Sunday.
Brockville Police news releaseBrockville Police news release for May 24, 2022 includes 5 investigations the police force encountered this week.
EOSSAA Track and Field ChampionshipsUpper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) athletes took home dozens of gold, silver, and bronze medals t this years track and field championships.
Grenville OPP enforcement during Canada Road Safety WeekBetween May 17 and May 23, 2022 members from the Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 219 traffic related charges during enforcement for Canada Road Safety Week.
St Lawrence College to drop mask mandatesSt. Lawrence College will be lifting remaining masking requirements for all students and staff as of June 1st, 2022.