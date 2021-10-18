Kingston Police looking to identify two suspects in bus mischief

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two male suspects caught defacing a Kingston Transit bus.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Johnson St. and University Ave Saturday afternoon.

They say the suspects defaced the bus during the height of the public disorder in the University District on Saturday.

Profanity was scrawled on the side of the bus.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects are asked to contact Cst. Gobeil at cgobeil@kingstonpolice or 613-549-4660 ext 6190.