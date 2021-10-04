Kingston Police looking to identify two suspects in west end Break and Enters

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in related to a series of Break and Enters in the west end of the city.

Police say the most recent incident took place on September 11 between the times of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The individuals, who were captured on a security surveillance system, were seen entering the property. One was on a skateboard. The other was on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or by email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.